Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar asks Delhi L-G to move him to 'any other jail'

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has asked Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to transfer him and his wife from Delhi's Mandoli jail to "any other jail outside Delhi," alleging constant threats and pressure to withdraw his complaint against AAP leaders Satyendra Jain, Arvind Kejriwal and Kailash Gehlot.

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar writes to Delhi LG, seeks transfer of him & his wife to any other jail out of Delhi, alleging constant threats & pressure to withdraw his complaint against AAP leaders. Sukesh further alleges being assaulted by CRPF personnel inside jail. pic.twitter.com/1IDX8PFFBL — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2022

Chandrashekar also claimed that CRPF personnel assaulted him inside jail.

Chandrashekhar had earlier alleged that after his last complaint to the L-G was reported in the media, he had received "severe threat" from the jail administration on behalf of AAP leader Satyendar Jain and then DG Prisons Sandeep Goel.