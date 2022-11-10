Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar asks Delhi L-G to move him to 'any other jail'

Conman asks Delhi L-G to move him to 'any other jail'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 10 2022, 07:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 08:13 ist
Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Credit: PTI Photo

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has asked Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to transfer him and his wife from Delhi's Mandoli jail to "any other jail outside Delhi," alleging constant threats and pressure to withdraw his complaint against AAP leaders Satyendra Jain, Arvind Kejriwal and Kailash Gehlot.

Chandrashekhar had earlier alleged that after his last complaint to the L-G was reported in the media, he had received "severe threat" from the jail administration on behalf of AAP leader Satyendar Jain and then DG Prisons Sandeep Goel.

