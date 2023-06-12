'Consecration' of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Temple may take place on January 22; invite sent to PM

The 'pran paratishtha' (consecration) of Ram Lala idol at the sanctum-sanctorum of the under-construction Ram Temple at Ayodhya is likely to take place on January 22 next year.

According to sources close to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Khestra Trust, which was overseeing the Ram Temple construction work at Ayodhya, an invitation has been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his response is awaited.

Sources said that several dates for the 'consecration' ceremony were under consideration. ''Of the few dates, all in January next year, 22nd is the most auspicious.....we would like the consecration ceremony to take place on that day,'' said an office bearer of the Trust in Ayodhya.

Read | Ram temple to open in January next year, infra works expedited in Ayodhya

He said that around 85 per cent work on the ground floor of the Ram Temple has been completed, and the sanctum-sanctorum was likely to be completed by October this year.

Sources said that three idols of Ram Lala were currently being constructed and the best among them would be installed at the sanctum-sanctorum.

Preparations for the consecration ceremony would start in the next few months. ''It is going to be a grand event and will be telecast live so that millions of Ram Bhakts can witness the ceremony from wherever they are,'' the official said. Several other religious events would also be held at all important temples across the country on that day, he added.

Earlier, the Trust general secretary Champat Rai had said that the cost of the construction of the Temple was estimated to be around Rs 1800 crore.

The date of the consecration assumes significance as it is barely a few months before the next Lok Sabha polls in 2024. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) as well as the BJP wanted the Ram Temple to be completed before the 2024 general elections. The prime minister had laid the foundation stone for the Ram Temple in August 2020.