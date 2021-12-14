Constable succumbs to injuries in J&K terror attack

Constable succumbs to injuries; death toll in Jammu and Kashmir terror attack rises to 3

The attack was carried out on the 20th anniversary of the attack on the Parliament building in the national capital by Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Dec 14 2021, 12:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 12:07 ist
Assistant Sub Inspector Ghulam Hassan and Constable Shafeeq Ali were killed while 12 others including Rameez sustained injuries. Credit: AFP Photo

The death toll in the terrorist attack on a police bus in Jammu and Kashmir rose to three on Tuesday after an injured constable succumbed to injuries, officials said. 

Constable Rameez Ahmad of the 9th Battalion, Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, succumbed to injuries at the Army's 92 Base hospital, the officials said. 

Little known outfit Kashmir Tigers believed to be the front of Jaish-e-Mohammad, carried out the attack on the police bus at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Monday.

Also Read | Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Poonch

Assistant Sub Inspector Ghulam Hassan and Constable Shafeeq Ali were killed while 12 others including Rameez sustained injuries.

The attack was carried out on the 20th anniversary of the attack on the Parliament building in the national capital by Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit.

