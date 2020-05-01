Constables lie about coming in contact with COVID-19 patient to avoid duty, get caught

When thousands of policemen are on the streets enforcing COVID-19 lockdown, three constables in Delhi did not want to be out working fearing that they could contract the virus infection.

They had an idea -- inform their seniors they came in contact with police personnel who tested positive for COVID-19 and be allowed to quarantine themselves at their homes. But they could not convince their superiors, who made enquiries and found that they were simply lying to avoid duty and be at home with their families.

A senior police official said they were suspended for a day on April 29 and now have joined duty at Shastri Park Metro station. They were deployed at the metro station during the lockdown.

"Such incidents will not be tolerated," the official said on Friday.

Around two dozen police personnel from Delhi Police has so far tested positive for COVID-19 since the lockdown was announced on March 25, including 14 from the Central district, six from North-West district and one from Traffic Police.

On Thursday, a Sub Inspector from Amar Colony police station deployed at Okhla vegetable market tested positive for the virus, following which 40 personnel who came in contact with him were asked to go on home quarantine. Four personnel from Amar Colony police station have so far tested positive for COVID-19.

Delhi Police has sanctioned Rs 1 lakh each to its personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19 while on duty.

