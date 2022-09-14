Consumers in Delhi can give missed call to opt for power subsidy from today: CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said online and offline methods will be made available to consumers to opt for power subsidy from Wednesday.
At a press conference, he said power consumers in Delhi can give a missed call on 7011311111 to opt for the subsidy from today.
Kejriwal said many people wanted to give up power subsidies in Delhi. Those who want to avail subsidy will get a form that they can fill out to apply. They can also give a missed call on 7011311111 whereby they will get a form on WhatsApp that they can fill up to apply for the subsidy.
Those applying for subsidy till October 31 will be paid subsidy of the month. Every month people can apply for the subsidy, he added.
Kejriwal also claimed that the BJP approached 10 MLAs of the AAP government in Punjab and alleged it was buying MLAs and breaking governments.
The ruling AAP in Punjab on Tuesday accused the BJP of offering Rs 20-25 crore each to its MLAs in an attempt to topple the Bhagwant Mann government in the state.
Punjab had BJP dubbed the allegations as "baseless" and "bundle of lies" and said AAP is trying to divert the attention of people from its "failures".
