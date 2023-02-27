Consumers may be able to book, rent drones soon: Report

The government, under its Ease of Doing Business agency, is finalising details for a commercial pilot project under which e-commerce companies will be able to rent out drones to companies and individuals.

According to a report in Business Standard, this is being done to test 'viable use-cases for last mile deliveries'. EODB is looking to invite 16 players across the country to offer this drone service under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for 12 months.

Broadly, these drones will be used commercially for agriculture, mapping and survey, logistics, surveillance and emergency rescue operations.

Read | Challenges aplenty in India’s defence-drone space

"As many as 16 ministries have already shown an interest in taking up the project in consortium with private drone manufacturers and operators. Numerous public sector undertakings from coal, oil, defence, transport, police and railways have also evinced interest in the project. Under the policy, they will be given first preference to participate in the project, followed by the private sector as well as FDI investors," Abhijeet Sinha, programme director of EODB told the publication.

Those eligible for the commercial drone pilot project will get clearances from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). Interested states are expected to provide subsidy on drone rentals to make it affordable for users. Once the pilot project kicks off, users will be able to book these drone services just like they book cabs.

When the pilot is scaled, EODB will hand it back to the state and NITI Aayog will prepare the policy.

The MoCA had on September 16 last year approved a PLI scheme for drones and drone components with an allocation of Rs 120 crore spread over three financial years.

The PLI scheme came as a follow-through of the liberalised Drone Rules, 2021, released by the MoCA on August 25, 2021.