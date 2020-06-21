Delhi containment zones in will be mapped again: MHA

Containment zones in Delhi will be mapped again to better manage COVID-19 situation: MHA

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 21 2020, 23:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2020, 23:07 ist
Police personnel wearing protective suits stand guard at a COVID-19 containment zone in South Delhi. Credit/PTI Photo

A high-level committee set up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday recommended mapping of all containment zones in Delhi again for better management of the COVID-19 situation and vigorous contact tracing positive cases.

The home minister advised the Delhi government to implement the recommendations of V K Paul Committee.

The committee has recommended mapping of containment zones in Delhi again and a strict vigil on activities inside such areas, the home ministry said in a statement.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The committee also suggested that there will be vigorous contact tracing of COVID-19 positive cases and such contacts will be quarantined, it said.

The report of the committee was discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal among others.

In the meeting Shah advised the Delhi government to implement the report.

The committee headed by VK Paul, member Niti Aayog, was set up by Shah on June 14.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Amit Shah

What's Brewing

Nurses, doctors walk tightrope between work and home

Nurses, doctors walk tightrope between work and home

Map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

The chariot of wonder

The chariot of wonder

What has the pandemic taught you?

What has the pandemic taught you?

 