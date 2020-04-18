Contribute one day's salary to PM-CARES: Centre to staff

Some central government ministries are now appealing to all its officers and staff to contribute one day's salary, including Department of Revenue seeking the donation every month till March 2021, to the controversial PM-CARES fund to raise money for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several ministries and departments like Labour and Employment and Revenue under Ministry of Finance have issued office memorandum and circulars to employees on Friday even as the move invited criticism from some senior Opposition leaders like CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

"It has been decided to appeal to all officers and staff of Department of Revenue to contribute one day's salary every month till March 2021 to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) to aid the government's efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic," the circular issued by Department of Revenue said.

However, an office memorandum issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment does not mention about contributing to PM-CARES every month.

The appeal comes against the backdrop of the country facing economic troubles in the wake of COVID-19 as economic activities have come to a halt and predictions of slow growth.

Officers also have the option to refuse to join this. While the Ministry of Labour and Employment has set April 21 as the deadline for intimating "unwillingness", the Department of Revenue has set it at April 20.

"Officers/Officials of Ministry of Labour and Employment who are not willing to donate may convey his/her unwillingness, clearly mentioning their name, designation and place of posting," the office memorandum said. It also said all organisations under the administrative control of the ministry may also issue similar instructions.

The Ministry of Labour also added that if it receives no response by April 21, "it will be assumed as their consent for donation/deduction".

The "appeal" is read in many circles as a "threat" to officials and staff to join the programme and many fear that those who do not join could face trouble. "This is atrocious. Such intimidating threats to forcibly collect for a fund that’s not publicly accountable. Transfer this fund to the states which are on the frontline battling this pandemic," Yechury tweeted.

The setting up of PM-CARES was criticised by several Opposition parties, questioning the need for such a fund when the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) is already there. The announcement of PM-CARES, a public charitable organisation, came on March 28 and the opposition accuses it of being non-transparent.