BJP fields wife of rape convict ex-MLA in UP poll

Controversy after BJP fields rape convict ex-MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger's wife in Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls

Local leaders of the party at Unnao had registered their protest against the nomination

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Apr 09 2021, 16:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2021, 16:25 ist
Kuldeep Senger was serving life sentence after being found guilty of raping a minor in 2017. The victim had tried to immolate herself before the UP chief minister's residence but was stopped by cops. Credit: PTI File Photo

BJP on Friday nominated the wife of its rape convict ex-MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger as its candidate in the forthcoming panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh.

According to sources in the saffron party, Senger's wife Sangeeta Senger would be contesting for the post of member of the district panchayat from Fatehpur Chaurasi in UP's Unnao district.

Sangeeta was earlier the chairperson of the district panchayat of Unnao.

Also Read | Unnao: Kuldeep Singh Sengar convicted by Delhi court

While the senior leaders of the party here refused to say anything on the nomination, local leaders of the party at Unnao had registered their protest against the nomination, sources said.

Kuldeep Senger was serving life sentence after being found guilty of raping a minor in 2017. The victim had tried to immolate herself before the UP chief minister's residence but was stopped by cops.

Editorial | Crimes against women: Is immolation the only way out?

Later a Delhi court also convicted Senger in the case of death of the rape victim's father in police custody in Unnao. He was held guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the case. Senger, in a bid to deter the victim and her family from pursuing the case, had got her father arrested on fictitious charges. He died in Unnao jail under mysterious circumstances.

Senger was also an accused in the case of allegedly conspiring to get the victim and her family killed in an accident. A truck had smashed into the car in which the victim, her two aunts and her lawyer were travelling in the neighbouring Raebareli district in 2019 killing the aunts on the spot and wounding the victim and the lawyer critically.

Uttar Pradesh
Kuldeep Singh Senger
Panchayat polls

