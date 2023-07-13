NCCF to sell tomatoes via vans in Delhi-NCR at Rs 90/kg

Cooperative NCCF to sell tomatoes via mobile vans in Delhi-NCR at Rs 90/kg: Government officials

The cooperative will start sales in other cities such as Lucknow, Kanpur and Jaipur during the weekend, they added.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 13 2023, 19:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 19:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) will kick start from Friday sale of tomatoes via mobile vans in Delhi-NCR at a discounted rate of Rs 90 per kg to provide relief to consumers, top government officials said on Thursday.

In Noida, tomatoes will be sold at the NCCF office located at Rajnigandha Chowk and also through mobile vans in Greater Noida and other locations, they said.

Also Read | Upset over putting tomatoes in food, wife leaves husband's home in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol

The cooperative will start sales in other cities such as Lucknow, Kanpur and Jaipur during the weekend, they added.

Cooperatives NCCF and Nafed have received a mandate from the central government to sell tomatoes as the retail price of the pulp has crossed Rs 200 per kg in several parts of the country, pinching consumers' pockets hard.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tomato
tomatoes
India News
New Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Studies show direct link between unemployment & suicide

Studies show direct link between unemployment & suicide

 