Cop, civilian injured as militants attack police party in Srinagar

A cop and a civilian were injured after militants attacked a police party near Sheeraz in Khanyar area of Old city Srinagar on Tuesday.
An official said militants fired upon a police party in Khanyar resulting in injuries to a cop and a civilian.
He said the policeman received a bullet wound in the stomach and both the injured were shifted to a hospital immediately.
Reports said the firing incident created a panic in the area. The area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.
