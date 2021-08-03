Cop hurt as militants attack police party in Srinagar

Cop, civilian injured as militants attack police party in Srinagar

The area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Aug 03 2021, 20:17 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2021, 20:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI photo

A cop and a civilian were injured after militants attacked a police party near Sheeraz in Khanyar area of Old city Srinagar on Tuesday.

An official said militants fired upon a police party in Khanyar resulting in injuries to a cop and a civilian.

He said the policeman received a bullet wound in the stomach and both the injured were shifted to a hospital immediately.

Reports said the firing incident created a panic in the area. The area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Srinagar
militants
Jammu and Kashmir

Related videos

What's Brewing

Recycled medals, podiums: Tokyo passes sustainable test

Recycled medals, podiums: Tokyo passes sustainable test

Future space travel might require mushrooms

Future space travel might require mushrooms

'Heart attack risk rises in first two weeks post Covid'

'Heart attack risk rises in first two weeks post Covid'

Team India gets emotional after losing to Belgium

Team India gets emotional after losing to Belgium

Sport or martial art? Karate’s big question at Olympics

Sport or martial art? Karate’s big question at Olympics

What will the Earth be like in 500 years?

What will the Earth be like in 500 years?

Hockey star's dad sold cow to buy son's goalkeeper kit

Hockey star's dad sold cow to buy son's goalkeeper kit

Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious

Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious

 