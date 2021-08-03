Cop, civilian injured as militants attack police party in Srinagar

A cop and a civilian were injured after militants attacked a police party near Sheeraz in Khanyar area of Old city Srinagar on Tuesday.

An official said militants fired upon a police party in Khanyar resulting in injuries to a cop and a civilian.

He said the policeman received a bullet wound in the stomach and both the injured were shifted to a hospital immediately.

Reports said the firing incident created a panic in the area. The area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.