Cop critically injured in Srinagar shootout

A police official said that a militant was also injured in the incident but he probably escaped from the spot

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Mar 22 2022, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2022, 16:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

A policeman was critically injured in a brief shootout with militants near Zoonimar area of Srinagar on Tuesday.

According to the reports, Amir Hussain, 30, sustained injuries in a brief shootout near Zoonimar. 

A police official said that a militant was also injured in the incident but he probably escaped from the spot. He said the condition of Hussian, who has bullet injuries to upper parts of body including neck, remains to be critical.

