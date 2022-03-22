Cop critically injured in Srinagar shootout

A policeman was critically injured in a brief shootout with militants near Zoonimar area of Srinagar on Tuesday.

According to the reports, Amir Hussain, 30, sustained injuries in a brief shootout near Zoonimar.

A police official said that a militant was also injured in the incident but he probably escaped from the spot. He said the condition of Hussian, who has bullet injuries to upper parts of body including neck, remains to be critical.

