Cop, CRPF jawan, four civilians injured in grenade attack

A police officer, a CRPF jawan and four civilians were injured in a grenade attack at Pakherpora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday.

Reports said that militants hurled a grenade towards the joint deployment of 181-Bn. CRPF and J&K police in Pakherpora resulting in injuries to an assistant sub inspector of police (ASI) Ghulam Rasool, CRPF constable Santosh Kumar and four pedestrians.

The injured were evacuated to a nearby hospital and their condition is stated to be stable.

Soon after the incident, a joint team of CRPF, police and the army launched searches to nab the attackers, reports added. No militant outfit claimed responsibility for the attack till this report was filed.

Militants have been targeting security forces with grenade attacks frequently. On Monday evening, a Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) jawan was injured after militants hurled a grenade towards Power Grid Station at Wagoora, Nowgam area in central Kashmir's Srinagar district.

A senior police officer said if the recent grenade attacks are an indication, it seems that militants have revived the strategy of lobbing grenades at security forces and on the roads. He said that the use of grenades also allows the attackers to go incognito in the crowd, without being detected or identified.

“The grenades are lobbed mostly by upper ground workers of the militants, which makes it even more dangerous,” he added.