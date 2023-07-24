Cop dies by suicide in UP's Unnao

A police officer has allegedly dies by suicide in this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Monday.

Ashok Kumar Verma, the station house officer (SHO) of Safipur Kotwali, allegedly killed himself at his official residence, they added.

The officer took the extreme step late on Sunday night after returning from patrolling duty, police said.

The SHO had asked his team members, with whom he was out on patrolling duty, to return at 12 night. The incident came to light after a constable went to Verma's residence. As his calls to Verma went unanswered, the constable informed his colleagues. After the door to Verma's residence was broken open, the SHO was found hanging from the ceiling, police said.

He was rushed to a Community Health Centre (CHC) where the doctor declared him dead.

Senior police officials went to the spot and after an inquiry, the body was sent for post-mortem.

Verma, recruited from the dependent quota in 2012, was a native of Amroha district. He was transferred from Kheri to Unnao recently and assumed charge on July 5.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shashi Shekhar Singh said Verma returned to his residence after patrolling at around 11 pm and called his companions at 12 night. In the meantime, he got a call from one of his family members.

The dog squad and an SOG team also visited the spot, along with Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Shankar Meena, and the mobile phone of the deceased SHO was seized for investigation.

The incident appears to be a fallout of a family dispute, police said.