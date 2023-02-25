Cop in Yogi Adityanath's security detail shoots self in the head

A head constable deputed in the security of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath died after he accidentally shot himself in head with his service revolver on Friday, police said.
The deceased, Sandeep Yadav, was scheduled to join duty tomorrow, Additional Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Mishra said.
"He had to join duty tomorrow and was cleaning his revolver at his house under the Masauli police station area when the gun accidentally got fired. The bullet hit the head of Sandeep Yadav and he died on the spot," Mishra said.
Yadav's body was sent for post mortem and the matter is being investigated, police said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Whackyverse | Faux pas
Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies
DH Toon | Disposable heroes
End this war, Mr Putin
Why the blue tick doesn’t stick
371 bird species sighted in K'taka in all-India survey
I had to say those things: Akhtar on his Pak comments
Pak girl who crossed two nations to marry B'luru lover
How Sri Lanka sleepwalked over a debt cliff
Zelenskyy eyes 'victory' in '23 as Western tanks arrive