Cop in Yogi Adityanath's security detail shoots self in the head

A head constable deputed in the security of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath died after he accidentally shot himself in head with his service revolver on Friday, police said.

The deceased, Sandeep Yadav, was scheduled to join duty tomorrow, Additional Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Mishra said.

"He had to join duty tomorrow and was cleaning his revolver at his house under the Masauli police station area when the gun accidentally got fired. The bullet hit the head of Sandeep Yadav and he died on the spot," Mishra said.

Yadav's body was sent for post mortem and the matter is being investigated, police said.