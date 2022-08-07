J&K: Cop hurt in attack by suspected cattle smugglers

Cop injured in attack by suspected cattle smugglers in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua

Police fired two rounds in the air to restore order and arrested one of the attackers early morning at Check Gotta village in Lakhanpur area

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Aug 07 2022, 14:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2022, 16:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A policeman was injured when suspected cattle smugglers hurled stones at a search party in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Sunday, an official said.

Police fired two rounds in the air to restore order and arrested one of the attackers early morning at Check Gotta village in Lakhanpur area, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shami Kumar told PTI.

Also Read—In Kashmir Valley, days of hope and despair

He said the police party was rushed to the village on receiving information about the movement of cattle smugglers.

"As the police party was approaching a particular area, a group of people pelted stones at them. Two rounds were fired in retaliation to restore order," the officer said, adding selection grade constable Kuldeep Kumar suffered minor injuries in the incident.

He said a case was registered against the stone pelters at Lakhanpur police station.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
Kathua
cattle smuggling
India News

What's Brewing

UP police mourns loss of explosive detection dog 'Oli'

UP police mourns loss of explosive detection dog 'Oli'

Flight tracking websites irk billionaires and baddies

Flight tracking websites irk billionaires and baddies

Bhatlapenumarru & its son who designed the Tricolour

Bhatlapenumarru & its son who designed the Tricolour

K'taka: 127 tonnes of single-use plastic seized in July

K'taka: 127 tonnes of single-use plastic seized in July

Peacocks, parrots and paithani

Peacocks, parrots and paithani

In pursuit of deep-sky delights

In pursuit of deep-sky delights

Kalamkari kaleidoscope

Kalamkari kaleidoscope

DH Toon | Weightlifting, a team event

DH Toon | Weightlifting, a team event

 