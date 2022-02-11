Cop killed, 4 others injured in Kashmir militant attack

Cop killed, four others injured in Kashmir militant attack

A police official told DH that militants hurled a grenade and later opened fire towards a joint checking party of police and BSF

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Feb 11 2022, 19:43 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2022, 19:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

A special police officer (SPO) was killed while three policemen and a BSF man were injured in a militant attack in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday.

A police official told DH that militants hurled a grenade and later opened fire towards a joint checking party of police and the Border Security Forces (BSF) near Nishat Park, in main town Bandipora, 55 km from here.

In the attack four policemen and a BSF man were injured, who were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, he said. However, among the five injured identified as SPO Zubair Shah succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

SPOs are recruited by the J&K police on fixed monthly remuneration of Rs 12000. The wages of SPOs are given by the J&K government and reimbursed by the Centre under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme. The police maintain SPOs are an important element in their strategy to combat militancy.

The 30,000 men and women SPOs - bolstering a police force with duties ranging from fighting militancy to maintaining law and order have been targeted specifically by militants in the last few years.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Border security force
BSF
India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Militant attacks

Related videos

What's Brewing

Stylish new sneakers to watch out for in 2022

Stylish new sneakers to watch out for in 2022

What are asteroids made of? A sample tells us

What are asteroids made of? A sample tells us

What's next for TikTok's music industry revolution?

What's next for TikTok's music industry revolution?

From knitting to packing: Indian cotton yarn's journey

From knitting to packing: Indian cotton yarn's journey

'Gehraiyaan' movie review: Compelling romantic drama

'Gehraiyaan' movie review: Compelling romantic drama

A look at politicians' stand on the heated hijab row

A look at politicians' stand on the heated hijab row

DH Toon | How is Eshwarappa 'not in Union Cabinet yet'?

DH Toon | How is Eshwarappa 'not in Union Cabinet yet'?

 