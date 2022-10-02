Cop martyred, CRPF personnel injured in militant attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama

A policeman was killed and a CRPF personnel injured when militants attacked a security forces team in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.
The attack took place in Pinglana area of the south Kashmir district.
"Terrorists fired upon a joint Naka party of CRPF & Police at Pinglana, Pulwama. In this terror attack, 01 Police personnel got martyred & 01 CRPF personnel got injured," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.
The police said reinforcements had been sent and the area was being cordoned off.
