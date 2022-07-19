Cops detain Hindu seer on his way to ‘purify’ Lucknow mall where namaz was offered

Hindu seer on way to 'purify' Lucknow mall detained

Sanjay Pandey
  • Jul 19 2022, 17:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 18:04 ist
Notices regarding the ban of religious prayers put up inside the atrium of LuLu Mall, a day after controversy had broken out after a group of people allegedly offered namaz on the premises, in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo

Prominent Ayodhya-based Hindu seer Paramhans Acharya was detained on Tuesday while he was on his way to “purify” the Lulu Mall in Lucknow, where four Muslim youths had allegedly offered namaz a few days ago. Following this development, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath called the mall a “political arena” and directed the police to take seriously even the smallest incident that could incite communal discord.

The police nabbed on Tuesday the four Muslim men who had allegedly offered namaz at the mall a few days ago. Two saffron activists, who had tried to recite Hanuman Chalisa in the mall, in protest of the namaz incident, were also arrested.

According to the police, Paramhans Acharya was detained from near the mall when he insisted on entering the premises to “purify” it. “You failed to stop the Muslim youths from offering namaz, but you are stopping me from purifying the place,” the seer was heard telling the police.

Read | After namaz video, LuLu Mall Lucknow management denies Muslim bias, says 80% staff Hindus

The four arrested were identified as Mohammed Rehan, Atif Khan, Mohammed Lukman and Mohammed Noman, all residents of the city. They were charged with promoting enmity between groups and under other similar sections concerned of the Indian Penal Code.

Chief minister Adityanath also directed the police to be vigilant, and to take “very seriously” any incident—such as the Lulu mall controversy—and act swiftly. “The mall has been turned into a political arena,” he observed.

Security had been tightened in and around the mall, the police said.

Outrage and furore erupted when a video that showed a few people offering namaz inside the newly constructed mall in the city made rounds on social networking sites. Saffron outfits lodged a complaint with the police demanding stern action against the offenders. Around two dozen saffron activists, who tried to recite ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in the mall in protest, were also detained a couple of days ago.

Saffron outfits alleged that almost 80 per cent staff of the mall were from the Muslim community, but the management refuted the charges. The mall—owned by a Gulf-based company—was inaugurated by chief minister Adityanath recently.

