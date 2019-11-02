Cops, lawyers clash at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court

A scuffle broke out between police personnel and advocates at Tis Hazari Court on Saturday afternoon during which a police vehicle was set afire, officials said.

The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, they said. One lawyer has been injured and admitted to a hospital.

A vehicle was set on fire during the fracas, the officials said, adding that further details are awaited.

Delhi: A scuffle has broken out between Delhi Police and lawyers at Tis Hazari court. One lawyer injured and admitted to hospital. A vehicle has been set ablaze at the premises. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/8wrvNXuLLT — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2019

