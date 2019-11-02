Cops, lawyers clash at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court

A vehicle was set on fire during the fracas, the officials said, adding that further details are awaited. 

A scuffle broke out between police personnel and advocates at Tis Hazari Court on Saturday afternoon during which a police vehicle was set afire, officials said.

The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, they said. One lawyer has been injured and admitted to a hospital.

More to follow...

