Gay cops suspended in Rajasthan after video goes viral

Cops suspended in Rajasthan after videos showing their gay relationship go viral

Since their acts have put a dent on the image of Rajasthan police, both have been suspended till further orders

DH News Service, Jaipur
DH News Service, Jaipur,
  • Jun 22 2022, 21:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2022, 21:19 ist

An SHO and a constable in Rajasthan have been suspended after videos purportedly depicting their gay relationship went viral on social media, the police said on Wednesday.

The policemen suspended by the Nagaur SP were posted at the Degana police station in Nagaur district.

According to the police, the suspended SHO, Gopal Krishna Chaudhary, had filed an FIR at the Khinsvar police station alleging that constable Pradeep Chaudhary was blackmailing him for money by threatening to make the videos viral.

"In the FIR, Gopal Chaudhary accused Pradeep Chaudhary of extorting Rs 2.5 lakh. Initially, Gopal Chaudhary paid heed to all the extortion demands. However, when Pradeep Chaudhury asked for Rs 5 lakh and a vehicle, he approached the police and submitted a written complaint," said Nagaur SP, Ram Murty Joshi.

The SHO and the constable first met on social media a few months back. A senior officer said, "It emerged that the two were involved in a physical relationship."

Since their acts have put a dent on the image of Rajasthan police, both have been suspended till further orders.

An FIR has been lodged and the accused constable has been arrested under the relevant sections of the IPC, said the officer.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Rajasthan
LGBTQIA
Police

What's Brewing

In a first, Seville to name and classify heatwaves

In a first, Seville to name and classify heatwaves

Varanasi Airport introduces announcements in Sanskrit

Varanasi Airport introduces announcements in Sanskrit

4 Gigs in Bengaluru to celebrate World Music Week

4 Gigs in Bengaluru to celebrate World Music Week

A peek into IKEA's largest store in India

A peek into IKEA's largest store in India

Why monkeypox may soon get a new name

Why monkeypox may soon get a new name

Can world number 1,204 win Wimbledon?

Can world number 1,204 win Wimbledon?

In Pics | Famous people who changed their gender

In Pics | Famous people who changed their gender

 