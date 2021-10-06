Cornered Yogi allows opposition leaders to meet Lakhimpur violence victims

Pushed onto the defensive, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday allowed the opposition leaders to visit the violence-torn Lakhimpur Kheri district and meet the families of those killed in Sunday's violence, which claimed the lives of eight people including four farmers and a local scribe.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with the chief ministers of Punjab and Chattisgarh, reached the spot to meet the families of the victims.

Priyanka, who was arrested late on Sunday night while on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri, joined her brother at Sitapur, after being released from police custody.

Rahul, earlier, had a tough time getting out of the Lucknow Airport, where he had arrived with Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab CM Charanjeet Singh Channi.

''What kind of permission is this?" an angry Rahul said after he was prevented from moving out of the Airport by the police.

Also read: Lakhimpur Kheri killings give new lifeline to Opposition ahead of UP election

Rahul, Baghel and Channi sat on a dharna inside the Airport premises in protest against the police action.

The Congress leader was later offered to travel in a police vehicle to Lakhimpur but he refused saying that the cops might have some other plans.

A large number of people stood on the side of the road in Lakhimpur Kheri, when the cavalcade of Rahul and Priyanka arrived there on their way to Tikonia, where eight people, including four farmers and a local scribe, were killed in violence on Sunday.

Also Read | Congress sees Lakhimpur Kheri tragedy as opportunity to derive political mileage, says BJP

Rahul will be visiting the homes of Luvpreet Singh, who was among those killed after being run over by a vehicle allegedly driven by union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra.

He was also likely to visit the family of Raman Kashyap, a local scribe, who too was killed in the violence.

Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has also reached Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of the victims.

Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot was, however, detained in Moradabad while on way to Lakhimpur Kheri.

Punjab Congress president Navjyot Singh Sidhu is likely to reach the district on Thursday.

Check out latest videos from DH: