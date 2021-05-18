'Corona curfew' extended across Madhya Pradesh

'Corona curfew' extended across Madhya Pradesh

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh reported 5,921 Covid-19 cases

PTI
PTI,
  • May 18 2021, 16:42 ist
  • updated: May 18 2021, 17:44 ist
In the state capital Bhopal, the coronavirus-induced curfew has been extended till 6 am on May 24. Credit: PTI Photo

The Madhya Pradesh government has extended the 'corona curfew' in all 52 districts of the state for different durations, a senior official said on Tuesday.

In the state capital Bhopal, the coronavirus-induced curfew has been extended till 6 am on May 24, while in the industrial hub of Indore, it will remain in force till May 29 night, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Rajesh Rajora said in a release.

After meetings of various district crisis management committees, it was decided to extend the corona curfew till 6 am on May 31 in 19 districts -- Ujjain, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Sagar, Morena, Neemuch, Shahdol, Umaria, Dewas, Agar-Malwa, Raisen, Bhind, Balaghat, Sheopur, Seoni, Sehore, Vidisha, Mandla and Damoh, he said.

Also Read | Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 18

Besides, the curbs have been extended till 6 am on May 24 in 25 other districts -- Bhopal, Jabalpur, Rewa, Chhindwara, Hoshangabad, Singrauli, Satna, Sidhi, Ashoknagar, Dhar, Mandsaur, Rajgarh, Tikamgarh, Panna, Khargone, Guna, Barwani, Shajapur, Niwadi, Khandwa, Chhattarpur, Jhabua, Katni, Harda and Datia.

In Alirajpur, Narsinghpur, Betul, Anuppur and Ratlam, the corona curfew will remain in force till 6 am on May 25, in Burhanpur till 6 am on May 20 and in Dindori till 7 am on May 27, the release said.

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh reported 5,921 Covid-19 cases and 77 fatalities, taking the infection count to 7,37,306 and the death toll to 7,069, as per official data.

The number of fresh coronavirus cases in the state fell below 6,000 on Monday for the first time after a gap of nearly five weeks.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Madhya Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

What happens if you leave junk in space?

What happens if you leave junk in space?

Are Israel, Hamas committing war crimes in Gaza?

Are Israel, Hamas committing war crimes in Gaza?

H D Deve Gowda turns 88: Lesser known facts about him

H D Deve Gowda turns 88: Lesser known facts about him

Palestine bleeds as Israeli strikes intensify in Gaza

Palestine bleeds as Israeli strikes intensify in Gaza

Durban's poor feel left behind in bold climate goals

Durban's poor feel left behind in bold climate goals

'Sardar Ka Grandson' movie review: A disappointment

'Sardar Ka Grandson' movie review: A disappointment

All you need to know about the Israel-Gaza conflict

All you need to know about the Israel-Gaza conflict

Covid-19: Why are Haryana farmers destroying tomatoes?

Covid-19: Why are Haryana farmers destroying tomatoes?

24 dead as cyclone Tauktae batters Covid-stricken India

24 dead as cyclone Tauktae batters Covid-stricken India

Solidarity with Palestine goes online and global

Solidarity with Palestine goes online and global

 