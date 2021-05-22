MP: 'Corona curfew' in Bhopal extended till June 1

'Corona curfew' in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal extended till June 1

The last extension was valid till May 24

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • May 22 2021, 15:31 ist
  • updated: May 22 2021, 15:31 ist
Young beneficiaries wait in a queue to receive Covid-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Bhopal. Credit: PTI Photo

The district administration in Bhopal on Saturday extended the Covid-19-induced curfew in the Madhya Pradesh capital till June 1, an official said.

The 'Corona curfew' was first enforced on April 12 due to the spike in Covid-19 cases and it has been extended several times.

The last extension was valid till May 24 and the curfew was supposed to be lifted at 6 am on that day.

According to the order issued by district collector Avinash Lavaniya, the curfew has been extended in the areas under Bhopal Municipal Corporation and Berasia town till 6 am on June 1, the official added.

The essential services and emergency travel are exempted from the purview of the restrictions, he said.

According to the official, the Covid-19 caseload in Bhopal, as of Saturday, was 1,16,481, including 895 deaths.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Madhya Pradesh
Bhopal
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why do we get shots in the arm? It’s all about muscle

Why do we get shots in the arm? It’s all about muscle

Game of words seeks to revive fading Greek dialects

Game of words seeks to revive fading Greek dialects

Argentina's beloved beef becomes bone of contention

Argentina's beloved beef becomes bone of contention

DH Toon | Cow urine used as unproven Covid treatment

DH Toon | Cow urine used as unproven Covid treatment

 