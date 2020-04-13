'Corona Foot Soldiers' to scan Delhi for suspected COVID-19 cases

Intensifying its fight against Covid-19, the Delhi government will be fielding 'Corona Foot Warriors' in the nooks and corners of the capital aiming to aggressively identify suspected Covid-19 cases and ensuring social distancing.

Orders have been issued to constitute a multi-sectoral 'Corona Foot Warriors Containment and Surveillance Team' (CFWCST) consisting of field level officers who have experience in different sectors like health, hygiene and law and order and well-versed with the area and people they are assigned.

The team will be headed by the Booth Level Officer and will have a civil defence volunteer, one ASHA/Anganwadi worker, one sanitation worker and Delhi Police Beat Constable.

"In spite of the lockdown and other corrective measures taken by the government, there is still an urgent need to enhance the ground level intervention through multi-sectoral dedicated teams of field level officers who have experience in different sectors like health, hygiene and law and order and who are also well versed with the area and the people in their respective jurisdiction. It is also felt that there is a need to ensure strict compliance of social distancing, wearing masks, following the proper protocol of hygiene, lockdown etc.," Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said in his order.

The fresh orders came as more hotspots were added to the list, taking the total to 47 hotspots where more cases are reported.

The team will do "foot patrolling" and visit each household on a daily basis to identify any suspected Covid-19 case and take the next steps as per protocol, including quarantine, testing and tie-up with a concerned doctor for further examination.

These teams will also have to ensure smooth and speedy transportation of suspects to quarantine centres after "convincing" the family and locals. They should also coordinate and supervise the disinfection activities in their area already being undertaken by the local bodies.

"The team members shall (also) make telephonic calls to various households in their jurisdiction primarily to ensure about the well-being of their family members, regarding the availability of essential items, including food etc and shall advise them to maintain social distancing, wear masks in case they have to come out from their houses for some exigency etc. They shall also inquire with the concerned household whether they know of any suspected Covid-19 case in their neighbourhood," the order said.

Every day at 6 PM, each member will have to submit a daily report in a mobile app, which is being developed, about the number of suspected cases, hotspots identified, notices issued for not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing and the number of people not covered by the distribution of cooked food or dry ration.

The order also said the team members should make field visits to social distancing in their jurisdiction especially slum clusters and unauthorised colonies to ensure instructions like compulsory wearing of masks are adhered to. "The team shall first convince the public to abide by the instructions, failing which, shall initiate penal action against the violators," it said.