Corona times: Woman cop defers wedding for duty

Preferring her duty over personal considerations in the war against coronavirus, a woman police officer here put off her marriage to be able to look after migrant workers at a relief camp.

Shahida Parveen, a sub-inspector posted at Muni Ki Reti police station here, is currently deployed at a relief camp meant for migrant workers. She was to get married on April 5.

However, the call of duty prompted the officer to defer her marriage so that she could take care of the migrant workers at the relief camp where she is posted.

"At a time when the entire country is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, we also have certain duties to fulfill. So, I decided to defer my marriage scheduled for April 5 to be available for people who need my services," Parveen said.

She said her prospective husband was completely in agreement with the decision, adding they will get married after things return to normalcy.

Praising her for her decision, DG Law and Order Ashok Kumar said Uttarakhand police was proud of Parveen for whom duty comes first.