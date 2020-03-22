Coronavirus:: 1.3 million Jammu and Kashmir residents join nation as part of 'janta curfew'

Around 13 million people of Jammu and Kashmir Sunday joined millions across the country as part of nationwide ‘Janata curfew’ proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to counter the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) threat.

Police and paramilitary forces were seen enforcing restrictions in Srinagar city and elsewhere with concertina wires and other barricades erected across many roads and streets. Only essential services employees with valid identity cards and emergency cases were allowed to move.

Additional security forces were deployed across the valley to ensure that strict restrictions are imposed. On Sunday morning, police vehicles were used to announce strict restrictions. Restrictions were first imposed in parts of Kashmir on Thursday to contain the spread of the virus.

Educational institutions across Kashmir have already been closed, while all public places including gardens, restaurants and hotels have been shut down. The Jammu and Kashmir government declared holiday in all offices on Tuesday as a preventive measure to tackle the threat of coronavirus disease.

However, there was no let up in panic and scare among the people across Jammu and Kashmir over the outbreak of deadly coronavirus. Some shopkeepers and hoteliers in different parts of Kashmir, who were found violating the government orders, were detained and their shops and other food outlets were also sealed by the officials.

Kashmir is already under lockdown for the last four days with administration deciding to take it further, till the end of March. Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir P K Pole said that restrictions will continue till March 31.

“We are in phase three of deadly coronavirus. We need to control the speed of this virus. Therefore, it is necessary to continue with the restrictions in Kashmir so that the precious lives can be saved,” he said.

The government on Sunday issued a list of essentials services that can remain open during the curbs.

Meanwhile, in Jammu region, the restrictions in Rajouri, Poonch and other districts remained in place while only chemists, grocery, vegetables and milk products shops remained open.

It is worth to mention here that four positive cases of Coronavirus were reported so far in Jammu and Kashmir while as in Leh 13 positive cases have been detected, the government said. Only one case has so far been reported across Kashmir.