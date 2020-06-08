Coronavirus: 77-year-old moves Delhi High Court against order restricting COVID-19 tests

A 77-year-old woman has moved the Delhi High Court for a direction to quash an order issued by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 2, that excluded asymptomatic people from undergoing COVID-19 tests.

Petitioner, Renu Goswami, claimed that this was against ICMR guidelines of May 18 and it may lead to a further spike in cases, besides resulting into other dire consequences.

Also read — Delhi CM Kejriwal goes into self-quarantine; to be tested for COVID-19 on June 9

Her plea contended that a positive, yet asymptomatic primary contacts of COVID-19 patients, if left untested, would unknowingly end up infecting senior citizens, and those with comorbidities, termed as the high-risk cases, and others.

"It is alarming that at a time when the state of NCT of Delhi is seeing a surge in community spread of the infection with nearly 1,000-1,500 reported daily cases and 10-15 deaths per day, the Delhi government is making COVID-19 testing more restrictive," the petition filed by advocate Shubhangni Jain said.

Further, the revised Delhi testing strategy leaves private laboratories in a Catch-22 situation as to whether to comply with ICMR directions or go with Delhi government's guidelines, it added.

"The rationale behind disallowing testing of asymptomatic cases was that it will increase hospital admission is counter-productive as non-testing will only increase the burden. Moreover, banning testing is not a solution to decrease admission of asymptomatic cases in the hospital," she said.

The actions restricting testing to symptomatic and high-risk cases and reducing testing capacity of the state are in violation of the Article 21 of the Constitution in as much as denying the right of a citizen to get tested for an infection. It is a gross violation of Right to Life and the attendant right to health guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, her plea said.

