Coronavirus: All educational institutes in Jammu and Kashmir shut till March 31 due to COVID-19

Amid coronavirus (COVID-19) scare, Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday ordered the closure of all academic institutions, including schools colleges and universities, across the Union Territory till March 31.

“All educational institutions (public and private) including schools, colleges and universities of Jammu Kashmir to suspended teaching and classes work till March 31,” Director NHM Bhupinder Kumar told reporters while addressing a presser in Jammu.

However, he announced that board and competitive examinations shall be conducted as per the schedule.

]

The Director NHM also advised social, political and religious organisations to avoid large gatherings and functions. “As many as 1,211 travellers and people in contact with suspected coronavirus have been put under surveillance, the NHM director said, adding that 150 of these have completed surveillance period of 28 days and 12 are under hospital quarantine,” he said.

The J&K administration had already closed all primary schools in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur districts of Jammu region till March 31 while in Kashmir primary school in Srinagar, Budgam, Bandipora and Baramulla districts had been closed last week.

The government also ordered the closure of all the cinema halls in 10 districts of Jammu region. “COVID19 Jammu and Kashmir Cinema Halls in all 10 districts of Jammu province to remain closed till March 31,” government spokesperson and Principal Secretary, Information, Rohit Kansal tweeted.

The administration has also ordered the closure of Anganwadi centres till March 31 while biometric attendance in all the government offices has been suspended.

Earlier in the day, the closure of schools in Srinagar became a topic of discussion after the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Mayor, Junaid Azim Mattoo ordered closure all the educational falling within the city limits while divisional administration rebutted the statement, saying no such order has been issued so far.

The people were confused over the functioning of educational institutions across the Srinagar due to the contrary statements made by the SMC Mayor and divisional commissioner Kashmir. The chaos came to an end in the evening only after Director NHM announced the decision taken by the government.