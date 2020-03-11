Coronavirus: All educational institutes, stadiums to function normally, says Kashmir Divisional Commissioner

Amid ongoing coronavirus scare, divisional commissioner Kashmir on Wednesday overruled the orders of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Mayor, who had earlier stated that all educational institutions, stadiums and sports clubs in the city will be closed till further orders.

"Under a special set of statutory provisions, SMC has ordered the closure of all educational institutions, public clubs, sports clubs, indoor and open stadiums, coaching centres within Srinagar city limits till further orders," SMC Mayor Junaid Mattu, said, after chairing an emergency session the municipal corporation.

The Corporation also ordered the cancellation of all sports events within its limits and phased segregation of flea markets, including weekly markets, with an immediate effect.

However, a few hours later divisional administration Kashmir overruled the order saying educational institutions and other offices across Srinagar will function normally.

"All the educational institutions and other places will function normally," Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan said and added no advisory in this regard has been issued.

Earlier on Sunday, the Mayor had called for the cancellation of the weekly flea market, locally called as 'Sunday Market.' Even, he had called for cancelling of as national sports event in Gulmarg.

"In view of the #COVID2019 situation, I personally believe the 'Khelo India' sports event at ski-resort Gulmarg should be cancelled, "Mattu tweeted on Friday evening. "I have conveyed this to the administration as well as the Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Sh. G. C. Murmu. Precautions are vital."

However, the sports event in which nearly 900 athletes from outside Jammu and Kashmir participated went ahead as per the schedule.