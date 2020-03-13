Coronavirus: Army personnel scrutinized for COVID-19 at transit camps in Kashmir

In the backdrop of coronavirus threat, the Army has started screening its personnel at its transit camps after they report back to duties in Kashmir.

“Everybody- whether they come by flight or road in a convoy - is checked at the transit camps. Any personnel suspected of coronavirus-like symptoms will be isolated and subsequently put under observation,” a senior Army officer said.

General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar-based 15 Corps, Lt General B S Raju said instructions have been issued to army men, including those who are on leave, to inform the concerned authorities.

“Army men, who are on leave, have been told to start the treatment and get themselves quarantined at the respective places in case they feel any symptoms similar to COVID-19,” Gen Raju, who recently took over as GoC 15 Corps, said.

However, he said, so-far, at the transit camps no case has been detected or reported with coronavirus-like symptoms. “The monitoring facilities at the transit camps have been set up as a precautionary measure,” the GoC said.

Although two laboratories for coronavirus testing—one each at SKIMS Soura and Government Medical College Srinagar—have been set up but no separate COVID-19 testing laboratory have been set up by Army in the Valley.

The Army is deployed along the Line of Control (LoC), International Border and hinterland and involved in anti-militancy operations and most of the personnel come from outside J&K.