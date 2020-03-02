Coronavirus: Arrangements in place at Srinagar airport to check suspects

As coronavirus is wreaking havoc across the world, authorities at Srinagar International Airport have put in place the necessary arrangements to ensure thorough screening of suspects returning from China, Iran and other affected countries.

“Specific guidelines have been issued to the airlines too to ensure a close vigil on the suspects and they are following that in letter and spirit,” Director Srinagar International Airport Santosh Dhoke, told reporters.

He that two ‘special’ doctors remain stationed throughout the day at the Airport who are primarily assigned the job to screen the coronavirus suspects. “In case any suspect is found, he or she would be immediately whisked away and shifted to hospital in an ambulance which remains on a standby mode,” Dhoke said.

The Director said samples of a few suspected tourists were collected by the doctors “but they proved to be negative.” “Situation is very much under control so-far and there is no need to panic,” he said, adding that the virus, named COVID-19, that has created scare across the globe is so far away from Kashmir.

However, he said, there are no guidelines or a direction to stop travel of Chinese tourists to Kashmir so far.

“That’s something where government of India, especially Union Health Ministry has to take a call. Our job is to ensure facilitate proper screening of tourists who have symptoms of coronavirus,” Dhoke added.

Following the coronavirus outbreak in China's Wuhan province - which experts are now calling a pandemic - government of India issued a new travel advisory on February 26 requesting the public to avoid travel to Iran, Korea and Italy.

Last month, a doctors body in Kashmir had said that since China was located near India there were chances of coronavirus reaching the valley as it is a tourist destination. To deal with any eventuality, the J&K government has already established a 22-bed facility in Kashmir’s hospitals and a 33-bed facility in Jammu’s hospitals.