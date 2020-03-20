Coronavirus: Arvind Kejriwal says 'we are all in this together as one team' amid COVID-19

Kejriwal says 'we are all in this together as one team'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the states and the Centre were one team in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease which has claimed four lives and infected 223 people in India.

"Shared with PM @narendramodi and Chief Ministers of other states Delhi's preparedness to tackle #Coronavirus over video conference. We are all in this together as one team," he posted on Twitter.

The prime minister on Friday deliberated ways to check the spread of coronavirus with chief ministers of various states.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and top health ministry officials were also present in the meeting held via video link.

