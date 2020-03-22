Coronavirus: Ashok Gehlot demands relief package for tourism and hospitality industry

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said he has demanded a Centre’s relief package for the state’s tourism and hospitality industry, MSMEs and the weaker sections of the society.

In a statement, Gehlot said he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded the relief package for those affected by the economic impact of the novel coronavirus.

The chief minister further said there is an unemployment crisis for 29 lakh families, including daily wagers, construction labourers and street vendors and demanded food security and unemployment allowance for them.

Gehlot said the Centre should announce a relief package so that people do not suffer.

He said a GST payment waiver or postponement for tourism and hospitality industry and MSMEs has also been requested from the Centre. The banks should provide support to the industries by rescheduling the loan installments and the Centre should decide whether to waive the payment of income tax or postpone it, Gehlot said.

The chief minister said he has also mentioned in the letter to PM Modi the Rajasthan government’s announcement of SGST reimbursement for the state’s tourism and hospitality industry.

Gehlot said he has also written a letter to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this regard and urged her to address the crisis being faced by the state’s tourism and hospitality industry.