Coronavirus: At 427 cases, Delhi records highest single-day spike

Delhi on Sunday added 427 more COVID-19 cases, the highest for a single day, taking the total number of cases to 4,549. No deaths were reported during the day while 106 people were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

The national capital recorded 1,034 cases in the first three days of May -- 223 on May 1 followed by 384 on Saturday and 427 on Sunday.

Saturday's figure was the highest for a single day before Sunday's figure overtook it. Authorities are attributing the rise in numbers to aggressive testing even as the health bulletins issued by Delhi government's Health Department has not been giving statistics on testing since April 29.

The total toll remained at 64 while the number of those who have discharged has risen to 1,362.

The figures came on a day Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the national capital will have all relaxations provided by the Centre for red zones. Entire Delhi has been profiled as a red zone even as Kejriwal appealed to the Centre to classify the capital a green zone barring those localities declared as containment zones.

Delhi had crossed the 1000-mark on April 11 when it registered 1,093 cases. It had taken eight days from April 19 (2,003 cases) to cross the 3,000 mark. It took just five days from April 27 (3,108 cases) to add another 1,000 cases to cross the 4,000 mark.

Between April 19 and 25, an analysis of the figures provided in medical bulletins showed that there were 752 cases during the week. Between April 26 and May 2, there were 1314 cases reported.

On April 26, Delhi had reported 111 cases while it rose to 190 and 206 in the next two days. On April 29, the number of cases came down to 125 and the next day, it further decreased to 76, before recording a jump on May 1 and May 2.