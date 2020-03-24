Coronavirus: ''Beer Party'' inside isolation ward in Uttar Pradesh hospital

If you think that the coronavirus isolation wards at hospitals were meant for keeping COVID-19 patients, this incident may force you to think again.

Some employees of the government hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, about 250 kilometres from here, found the quiet and empty isolation ward to be a safe enough place to have a beer party.

Their act was, however, exposed, when senior district officials conducted a surprise visit at the hospital late on Monday night. During the check, the authorities found several used cans of beer littered inside the isolation ward.

District magistrate Sukhlal Bharti, who accompanied the inspection team, sent the duo for medical examination.

''There were beer cans inside the isolation ward....It seemed that the two were drinking...we will take stern action against them....they will dismissed from service if it is found that they had consumed beer,'' said a senior district official in Etah.

Although it was not clear if there were any suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients in the isolation ward, sources said that it was empty as so far no confirmed case of Coronavirus had been reported from the district.