Coronavirus: Bihar govt staff asked to attend office on alternate days

Bihar has so far not reported a single positive case out of 57 samples tested for coronavirus, but the Nitish Kumar regime, as a precautionary measure, has asked all the Class III and IV employees to come to their office on alternate days till March 31.

This order was issued by the State Government here on Sunday. This directive will be applicable to all junior grade staff except the Health Department employees. The circular is in addition to the one issued earlier in which it was announced to keep all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and coaching institutes, closed till March-end. Parks, museums and the zoo have also been closed till March 31 to avoid public gathering.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The Health Department officials have been asked to especially keep an eye on all those coming from Nepal and other foreign countries. In the meantime, prisoners in Bihar jails have been asked not to meet their family or friends till the end of this month.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Mangal Pandey, who convened and attended a BJP meet in Rohtas on Saturday, has drawn flak for showing utter disregard to Nitish’s directive (to cancel all meet). His Cabinet colleague and Agriculture Minister Prem Kumar too followed suit and inaugurated ‘Crazy world water park’ in Gaya on Saturday.

Coronavirus:

“Health minister, cocking a snook at the advisory issued, attends a party meet while another crazy minister inaugurates crazy park,” said Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, asking Nitish to “show guts and take action against such defying ministers.”