Coronavirus: BJP member among 43 booked for violating lockdown norms

BJP member among 43 booked for violating lockdown

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Apr 13 2020, 12:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 12:25 ist
Representative image.

Forty-three people, including a BJP member, have been booked for allegedly violating lockdown norms in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said the FIRs were lodged and copies of it were delivered to the residences, and also put up outside the houses of the people, which included BJP member Vipul Tyagi. 

