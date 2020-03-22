Coronavirus: Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor's family question test report  

The family members of Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who was currently admitted in the hospital after being tested positive for coronavirus, have questioned the test report citing mistakes in the same.

According to the sources here, the test report of Kanika wrongly mentioned her as a 28-year-old male.

They also said that none of the persons, who had attended the programs in which Kanika was present, had so far tested positive for the virus. The samples of as many as 38 people, including the family members of the singer, had been sent for testing.

Meanwhile the doctors at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, where Kanika was admitted, claimed that the singer was not cooperating with them.

''She is being provided the best treatment possible...she must cooperate and no throw tantrums of a star,''(sic) said the director of the Institute R.K.Dhiman in a statement.

The singer had earlier complained that she was not being treated well by the PGI authorities. ''It seems like a jail,'' she had said.

Four cases have been lodged against Kanika charging her with deliberately spreading infection and also violating of section 144 by attending parties.

BJP MP Dushyant Singh, former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia, UP health minister Jai Pratap and several bureaucrats had also attended the parties in which she was present.

The administration on Sunday filed a fresh complaint against Kanika removing the discrepancies in the earlier FIRs.