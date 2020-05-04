Coronavirus: BSF headquarters in Delhi sealed after personnel tests positive for COVID-19

A day after CRPF headquarters was closed, the BSF headquarters on Monday was sealed for sanitisation after one of its personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

A BSF spokesperson said a Head Constable tested positive for the virus infection on Monday night following which the first two floors of the building in CGO Complex in south Delhi's Lodhi Colony was sealed for sanitisation.

With this, the number of COVID-19 cases in BSF has risen to 43, including 36 in the national capital.

The Head Constable, who works in an office in the second floor of the headquarters, last attended the office on Friday. Identification of secondary and tertiary contacts as per protocol is being carried out. All protocols are being followed, officials said.

"All persons came in his contact have been identified and quarantined. They will also be tested for COVID-19. Offices on first and second floors of headquarters have been closed as a precaution," the spokesperson said.

Prior to the detection of the case, he said, the BSF headquarters was closed as a special precautionary measure by 4 pm. All attending staff vacated offices and the entire office complex was sanitised with prescribed solutions of disinfectants.

"On Saturday and Sunday, the headquarter was closed. No staff other than the security personnel and the control room members in limited numbers worked," he said.

The entire block housing the BSF headquarters was sanitised again on Monday.

On Sunday, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters was sealed after two staffers were tested positive for COVID-19. It will re-open on Tuesday morning.

CRPF has around 150 COVID-19 positive personnel while another paramilitary force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has around a dozen such cases.

A 55-year-old CRPF personnel had succumbed to COVID-19 last week in Delhi. At least three police personnel of different state police forces have also died due to COVID-19.