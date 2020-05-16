Coronavirus cases cross 9,000 mark in Delhi

Covid-19 cases crossed the 9,000-mark in the national capital on Saturday with the addition of 438 cases while six more deaths were reported taking the total toll to 129.

The total number of cases in Delhi has now touched 9,333, with 5818 or 62.33% of the total reporting in May alone.

The latest medical bulletin described the toll as "cumulative deaths where primary cause of death is found to be Covid-19, as per the report of Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from hospitals".

According to the bulletin, 408 people have been discharged in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 3,926. There are 5,278 people still under treatment, including 1,983 in home isolation.

A total of 1.30 lakh samples have been tested so far, including 5,656 fresh samples.



On May 14, Delhi had reported 472 cases, the highest for a single day while on May 15, 425 cases were recorded.

Two more private hospitals -- Batra Hospital and Research Centre, Tughlaqabad and Cygnus Orthocare Hospital, Safdarjung Enclave -- have been declared as COVID hospitals for admitting confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19 on payment basis.