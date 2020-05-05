COVID-19 cases in Indore rise to 1,654

Coronavirus cases in Indore rise to 1,654; death toll reaches 79

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  May 05 2020, 11:21 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 11:21 ist

The number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh's worst-hit Indore district climbed to 1,654 after 43 more people tested positive for the disease in last 24 hours, a senior health official said on Tuesday.

Besides, the death toll in the district rose to 79 as two more persons succumbed to the disease, Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said.

The two victims included a 45-year-old woman and a 64 -year-old man, who died at a private hospital here. The woman was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension, while the man had chronic kidney disease, he said.

So far, 468 patients have been discharged after recovery in Indore, which is the COVID-19 red zone, the official said.

The COVID-19 death rate in the district was 4.78 per cent as on Tuesday morning. This is a sharp decline from the death rate of 10.33 per cent on April 9, as per data analysis.

Curfew is in force in the urban limits of Indore since March 25, after the first coronavirus patient was found in the district. 

