Coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rise by 268 to 13,861; death toll 581

The Covid-19 case count in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 13,861 on Wednesday with addition of 268 new cases, including 73 from Morena, during the last 24 hours, officials said.

With 9 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll in the state has risen to 581, they said.

Of them, four deaths were reported from Bhopal, three from Indore while one each patient died in Morena and Barwani, officials said.

A total of 260 persons were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 10,655.

Of the 268 fresh cases, the highest count of 73 was reported from Morena district bordering Rajasthan''s Dholpur, followed by 41 cases in Bhopal and 25 each in Indore and Gwalior, officials said.

Morena is emerging as a new hotspot in the state with 132 new cases being reported during the last two days, taking the total count in the district to 481.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district, rose by 25 to 4,734 and death toll to 232, the state health bulletin said.

The number of cases in Bhopal stood at 2,830 including 101 fatalities.

No new coronavirus case was reported from 20 districts since Tuesday evening.

While Covid-19 cases have been reported from all 52 districts, only four of them did not have any active cases as on Wednesday, as per the bulletin.

The state has 1,039 active containment zones.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 13,861, active cases 2,625, new cases 268, death toll 581, recovered 10,655, total number of tested people 3,72,811.