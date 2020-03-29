Centre asks states to seal state, district borders

Coronavirus: Centre asks states to seal state, district borders to stop exodus of migrants

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 29 2020, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2020, 14:27 ist
Migrant workers along with their family members wait to board buses to their respective villages, amid a nationwide lockdown in wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Lal Quarter Bus Stand in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

 The Centre on Sunday asked state governments and Union Territory administrations to effectively seal state and district borders to stop movements of migrant workers during lockdown, officials said.

During a video conference with Chief Secretaries and DGPs, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla asked them to ensure that there is no movement of people across cities or on highways as the lockdown continues.

Read: Coronavirus: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

"There has been a movement of migrant workers in some parts of the country. Directions were issued that district and state borders should be effectively sealed," a government official said.

States were directed to ensure there is no movement of people across cities or on highways. Only movement of goods should be allowed.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

District Magistrates and SPs should be made personally responsible for the implementation of these directions, the official said.

Adequate arrangements for food and shelter of poor and needy people including migrant labourers be made at the place of their work, the official said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Narendra Modi
Migrants
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Uttar Pradesh
Delhi
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Lockdown: Over 90 cities record minimal air pollution

Lockdown: Over 90 cities record minimal air pollution

COVID-19: India's airline industry may face insolvency

COVID-19: India's airline industry may face insolvency

India & COVID-19: Urgent need for a surgical strike

India & COVID-19: Urgent need for a surgical strike

Why novel coronavirus became a social media nightmare

Why novel coronavirus became a social media nightmare

 