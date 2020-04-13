Coronavirus: CM Yogi orders action against those found hiding information about being infected

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to take stringent action against people who are found to be hiding information about being infected with coronavirus and spreading it "intentionally", a senior state government official said.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

All district magistrates (DM) and superintendents of police (SP) have been asked to thoroughly check every house and all religious places in rural areas. In case of any laxity, they will also face action, he said.

"The chief minister has directed that those who are hiding information about them being infected with coronavirus and are intentionally spreading it by concealing the fact should be identified and stringent action be initiated against them. Clear cut directives in this regard have been given to home and police department," Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi told reporters here.

"The DMs and SPs have been warned that if they have not initiated checking in the rural areas despite orders given in this regard on March 29-31, then every house and religious place must be checked.

"If anyone in hiding tests positive for coronavirus, then action will be initiated against that person and also the concerned district administration and police. No laxity in this regard will be tolerated," he said.

Almost 85 per cent of the coronavirus cases in the state are inside the "ring-fence" of hotspots. If any person is left out, then the onus is on police and the district administration, he added.

Awasthi lauded the Pilibhit district administration.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

With the recovery of two COVID-19 patients, Pilibhit has become the state's first coronavirus-free district, he said.

The senior official said a committee has been constituted under the health minister to restart the emergency services across hospitals and it will submit its report to the chief minister.

Extensive deliberations were held on how to keep private hospitals infection-free, Awasthi said.

Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said, "Tele-consultation facility from helpline no. 18001805145 has started from today (Monday). People called on this number, and consulted the doctors.

"Retired doctors who want to register themselves to give tele-consultancy can do so," he said.

Prasad said pool testing for screening of coronavirus patients will start in the state from Tuesday.

"For example, if 10 samples are mixed, and tested for presence of coronavirus, and they test negative, then it indicates that report of all 10 persons is negative and they are infection-free. If there is infection, then individual testing is done. This process accelerates the screening. Pool testing will begin from tomorrow," he said.

To ensure that healthcare staff do not get infected while treating COVID-19 patients, doctors and nurses in 40 districts of the state are being trained in infection prevention protocol.

Till Sunday, Uttar Pradesh had reported 483 coronavirus cases.

Agra, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Lucknow, Saharanpur and Ghaziabad are Uttar Pradesh's worst affected districts.