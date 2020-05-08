Coronavirus deaths rise to 100 in Rajasthan; tally 3,453

COVID-19 deaths rise to 100 in Rajasthan; tally 3,453

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • May 08 2020, 12:46 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 12:46 ist

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 100 in Rajasthan on Friday, with one more fatality and the number of cases in the state climbed to 3,453 as 26 fresh infections were reported, the health department said.

There are 1,450 active cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan and 1,523 people have been discharged from hospitals so far after recovery, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

One person died in Ajmer on Friday, taking the toll to 100, he said.

As many as 26 more people tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, including eight in Kota; six in Jaipur; five in Pali; two each in Ajmer, Jhalawar and Udaipur districts; and one in Alwar, he added.

Jaipur has reported the highest number of infections at 1,117, followed by 842 cases in Jodhpur.

The entire state is under lockdown since March 22 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

