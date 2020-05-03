Coronavirus: Delhi crosses 4000-mark with 386 cases, highest for a single day

COVID-19: Delhi crosses 4k-mark with 386 new cases

Shemin Joy
  • May 03 2020, 00:14 ist
It took just five days from April 27 (3,108 cases) to add another 1,000 cases to cross the 4,000 mark. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Delhi on Saturday recorded 384 fresh cases of COVID-19, the highest for a single day, even as the number of cases crossed the 4,000 mark.

Compared to previous week, this week has recorded a 74.73% rise in number of cases.

With this, the total number of cases has now risen to 4,122. On Friday, 222 cases were reported.

Of the 4,122 cases, 1,015 cases are from containment zones. At present, there are 96 containment zones after the authorities lifted restrictions in six such zones.

Three deaths were also reported during the day, taking the total toll to 1,256. Eighty-nine people were discharged from hospital, as the recoveries touched 2,802.

It took just five days from April 27 (3,108 cases) to add another 1,000 cases to cross the 4,000 mark.

It had taken eight days from April 19 (2,003 cases) to cross the 3,000 mark. Delhi had crossed 1000-mark on April 11 when it registered 1,093 cases.

Between April 19 and 25, an analysis of the figures provided in medical bulletins showed that there were 752 cases during the week. Between April 26 and May 2, there were 1314 cases reported.

On April 26, Delhi had reported 111 cases while it rose to 190 and 206 in the next two days. On April 29, the number of cases came down to 125 and the next day, it further decreased to 76, before recording a jump on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government also issued guidelines on issuing state unique ID to all Covid-19 positive patients to ensure patient wise tracking and providing the best possible services and
care to patients within the government facilities. 

