Coronavirus: Delhi govt adds 20 more deaths to official COVID-19 data; toll crosses 100-mark 

After questions were raised about a mismatch in numbers about lives lost due to COVID-19, Delhi on Wednesday added 20 more deaths to the official death toll, as it surged past 100-mark while 359 fresh cases were reported.

With this, the medical bulletin said, the total number of cases have now touched 7,998. The number of recoveries has now risen to 2,858 with 386 more patients tested negative for COVID-19, leaving 5,034 under treatment, including 1,113 in home isolation.

In the bulletin, the 20 deaths were explained as "deaths reported in April and May as per case sheets received from hospitals, after audited by (Death Audit) committee". However, it did not make it clear whether any deaths took place in the last 24 hours.

The toll is likely to go up as the Delhi government is now reconciling the figures with those of hospitals.

In the past two days, Delhi has added 33 deaths to its official toll after reports questioned the mismatch in the official toll and the deaths reported by hospitals. The Delhi government has blamed the hospitals for the mismatch, saying they were not reporting the deaths in a "timely and regular manner" to the Death Audit Committee.

A count of deaths reported by hospitals stood at around 200 while reports claimed that over 300 cremations were held in the capital, which followed COVID-19 protocol. In one of the cremation grounds near ITO, it was claimed that at least 90 cremations were held since the lockdown from March 25.

The number of testing have touch touched 1.13 lakh, with the addition of 7,236 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

On the number of cases, 4,483 or 56.05% of the cases were reported in May alone. The capital recorded its first case on March 2 while it had crossed the 6,000-mark on May 8.

On May 1, Delhi had reported 223 cases which saw an increase to 386 on May 2. The capital reported 427 cases on May 3, 349 cases on May 4, 206 on May 5, 428 on May 6, 448 on May 7, 338 on May 8, 224 or May 9, 381 on May 10, 310 on May 11 and 406 on May 12.