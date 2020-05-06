Coronavirus: Delhi govt launches Twitter handle to provide information, address complaints

Delhi govt launches COVID-19 specific Twitter handle

Delhi government on Wednesday launched a new Twitter handle -- @DelhiVsCorona -- to provide "authentic" information about COVID-19 and address complaints raised by citizens.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the handle, which is designed as a "one-stop solution" for all COVID-19 related queries and complaints. A dedicated team has been assigned to keep a tab on the live status of the situation in hospitals where Covid-19 patients are treated and provide authentic information.

This team will be in touch with the patients and the doctors on a regular basis and ensure a speedy solution to their issues.

Twitter users can tag @DelhiVsCorona and tweet their queries regarding ration, checkups, hospital-related queries or any other COVID-19 related queries. The dedicated team will ensure swift and speedy action on the issues related to the pandemic raised on Twitter.

"This will help to reduce panic and anxiety amongst the citizens of Delhi. This twitter handle will work as a one-stop solution of all the COVID-19 related queries and complaints in Delhi," a statement said.

 

