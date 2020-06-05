Coronavirus: Delhi govt to promote medicinal plants

Coronavirus: Delhi govt to run campaign to promote medicinal plants

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 05 2020, 14:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 15:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday that the Delhi government will run a special campaign to promote medicinal and herbal plants in the next one year in view of the coronavirus threat.

These medicinal and herbal plants will be given free at the forest department's nurseries in the city.

These include curry leaves, gooseberry, neem, bahera, jamun, guava, arjun, sahjan, wood apple and lemon, the minister said on the occasion of World Environment Day.

"These plants help boost immunity which is crucial in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Anyone can get them for free from the forest department's nurseries. Pamphlets listing the benefits of the plants will also be given to the people," the minister told PTI.

A campaign will be run to make people aware about the benefits of these plants, he said.

The forest department has 14 nurseries with 14 lakh plants across the national capital.

